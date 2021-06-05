American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans None Dividend of $14.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a None dividend on Friday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 14.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $140.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.65. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,955 shares of company stock worth $26,461,265. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

