Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sheryl L. Conley Sells 6,200 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $86,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,598.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $368.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.67. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.