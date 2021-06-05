Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:ADES opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.