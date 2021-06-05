Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

