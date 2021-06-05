Ivan Daniel Guerra Sells 5,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 68,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

