U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Lisa M. Pate Sells 10,000 Shares

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

