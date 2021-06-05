U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Lisa M. Pate Sells 10,000 Shares

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of USX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
