Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 16,611 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $621.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

