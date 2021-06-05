Pembina Pipeline Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

TSE PPL opened at C$38.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.79. The firm has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.60.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.37.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

