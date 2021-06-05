Pembina Pipeline Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.
TSE PPL opened at C$38.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.79. The firm has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.60.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.