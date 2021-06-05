Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Ralph Brandenberger Sells 4,140 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

