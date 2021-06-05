WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1,481.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1,436.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 99,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,335 in the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.