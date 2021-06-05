American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 110,247 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.