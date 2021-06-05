AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.21% of Powell Industries worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Powell Industries stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

