AMG National Trust Bank Sells 156 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

EVBG opened at $112.52 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

