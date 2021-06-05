HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,790,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $4,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $213.77 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

