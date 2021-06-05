Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baozun were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

