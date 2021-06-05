915,121 Shares in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 915,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.00% of iClick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $334,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.54.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter.

ICLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.