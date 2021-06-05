Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 755,973 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 415.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Software were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

