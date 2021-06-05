Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Afya were worth $33,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Afya by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Afya stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.