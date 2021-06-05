Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $96.36 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

