Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Belden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

