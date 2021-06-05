Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 6th. This is a boost from Oceania Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.009.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Oceania Healthcare Company Profile

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various aged care centers and retirement villages in New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, dementia, respite, and palliative/end of life care; and independent retirement village living at approximately 40 locations.

