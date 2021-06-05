Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after buying an additional 371,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $40.24 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

