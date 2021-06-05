Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Air Lease has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

