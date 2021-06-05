Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

