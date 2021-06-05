ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,413 shares of company stock worth $5,198,608 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

