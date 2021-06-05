Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
