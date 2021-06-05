Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

