BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.35 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market capitalization of £719.43 million and a PE ratio of -32.07. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.80 ($1.20).

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

