Air Lease Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Air Lease has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE AL opened at $46.68 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

