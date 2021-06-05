NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:NB opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$317.10 million and a P/E ratio of -66.32.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

