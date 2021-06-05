NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Capitalization Tops $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.01020137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.46 or 0.10128207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053017 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

