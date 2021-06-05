BOSAGORA Hits Market Capitalization of $73.77 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $73.77 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

