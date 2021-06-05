Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLRS opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.