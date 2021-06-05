MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG opened at C$26.67 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.3175301 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.