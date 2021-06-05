MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.13.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of MAG opened at C$26.67 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
