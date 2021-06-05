Enigma Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $3.07 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00520454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004429 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00022620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.71 or 0.01448432 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.