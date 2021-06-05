Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Reaches $550,970.29

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $550,970.29 and approximately $20.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

