Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $104,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.