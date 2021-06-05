LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05. LKQ has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

