Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.88 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.