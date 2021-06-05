Covenant Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $195.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

