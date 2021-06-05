Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 620 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $137.70 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

