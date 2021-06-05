iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

IVE stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

