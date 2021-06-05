Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 31.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE SON opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.19. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

