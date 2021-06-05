Fosun International Ltd Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

