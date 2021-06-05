Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $837,000 Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVYA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVYA. Barclays increased their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

