Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 35,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.