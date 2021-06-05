Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $387.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

