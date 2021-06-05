Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,635,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $395.23 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

