Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.61

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.61 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 308,840 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £30.15 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.56.

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Brad George purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

