T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.19. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 4,988,370 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

The stock has a market cap of $190.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. Research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

