Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 14,087 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,120,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,821,361.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. bought 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Safehold by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

