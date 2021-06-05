Anand Gopalan Sells 80,110 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anand Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $10.08 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

